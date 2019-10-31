ST. MARYS — Thelma J. Fisher, 62, of Saint Marys, died 12:40 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 19, 1957, in Garrett, Kentucky, the daughter of Douglas and Genevene (Chaffins) Prater.

She married Denis Fisher on April 26, 1975; he survives at the residence.

She is also survived by her children: Eric (Erin Bruckelmeyer) Prater of Saint Marys; Terry (Cari) Fisher of Saint Marys; Brandy (Andy) Opperman of Wapakoneta.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Ashley (Doug) Fleagle; Shayla Prater; David Prater; Chris Rempe; Taylor Fisher; Cole Opperman; Drew Opperman; Cory Rorhbach; Landen Fisher; Wyatt Prater; Brynna Prater; Carter Fisher; Chloe Fisher; Lane Prater; Ella Fisher.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Noah; Hailey; Hannah and Emma.

She is survived by her siblings: Felsie Cassady of Sidney; Quinton (Susie) Prater of Lima; Patricia (Dave) Kohlhorst of Saint Marys; Bonnie (Ronnie) Slone of Saint Marys; Lydia (Gary) Pennington of Sidney.

She was preceded in death her parents; he siblings: Janice Foos; Mildred Rupert; Clayton Prater; Lucreda McCormick; Clinton Prater; by a grandson, Jamie Prater.

Thelma had previously worked at Huffy Manufacturing, and retired from Goodyear Saint Marys. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Saint Marys. She enjoyed collecting rocks and fossils, going out for coffee; working crossword puzzles; and taking family vacations and camping. Her whole life was centered on her family, and she looked forward to any kind of family get together.

Funeral rites will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Mary, Father Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3-8 P.M. Monday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude's Childrens' Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to Thelma's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net