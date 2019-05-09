LEIPSIC — Thelma M. (Ruhe) Gerten, 83, of Leipsic died at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born December 18, 1935 in Putnam County to the late Alfred and Elnora (Neidert) Ruhe. On May 5, 1956 she married Lawrence Gerten who died November 8, 2017.

She is survived by seven children, Steve (Amy) Gerten and Ken (Sharon) Gerten both of Leipsic, Karen (Tim) Schroeder of Kalida, Bob (Jackie) Gerten of Leipsic, Ann (Brian) Beining of Ottoville, and Roger (Dawn) Gerten and Mary Jo (Keith) Eiden both of Ottawa; 22 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Sharon) Ruhe of Miller City; and 2 sisters, Doris Knebel of Delphos and Joyce Steffen of Miller City. Also preceding her in death were 2 brothers-in-law, Tom Knebel and Jim Steffen.

Thelma was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and its Catholic Ladies of Columbia and Rosary Altar Society. Thelma had unconditional love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her dog, Molly. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed taking casino bus trips and doing all kinds of puzzles especially crossword puzzles. She also loved to cook.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic and from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Tuesday at the Parish Hall. There will be a parish rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a .

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.