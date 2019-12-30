DELPHOS — Thelma LaDonna Hoersten, 94, of Delphos, passed away the morning of Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's.

She was born January 16, 1925 in Delphos to I.B. 'Jim' and Teresa E. (Elwer) Pohlman, who both preceded her in death. On October 10, 1945, in Biloxi, Mississippi, she married Arthur L. Hoersten, who preceded her in death on July 29, 2007.

She is survived by two sons, Ken (Jo) Hoersten of Fremont, Michigan, and Tom (Lisa) Hoersten of Oregon, Ohio; two daughters, Jane Wittler and Evelyn Martin, both of Ft. Jennings; a brother, James D. (Darlene) Pohlman of Delphos; eleven grandchildren, Paul Hoersten, Jill (Trevor) Seeton, Gregory (Martha) Wittler, Anthony Calvelage, Laura (Ken) Baird, Michelle (Ken) Porr, Louise (Ron) Crawford, Jeff (Courtnie) Martin, Nicholas Hoersten, Natalie (Jerome) Fisher, Matthew Hoersten; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter and her husband, Irene (Paul C. 'Chuck') Calvelage; two sisters, Ruth M. Pohlman and Jean G. (Roger) Deitering; two sons-in-law, Leroy Wittler and Gerald Martin; a great-grandson, Sage Porr; and a nephew, Douglas Pohlman.

Thelma was a 1942 graduate of St. John's High School and a graduate of Northwestern School of Commerce. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church; and a member of CL of C Council 84 in Landeck. Thelma was involved in farming her entire life. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper. Thelma and her husband, Arthur, were the co-founders of Star Federal Credit Union. Thelma enjoyed baking and sharing cookies, playing Scrabble, traveling with the camper, and had a very green thumb, doing a lot of canning, especially her sweet green pickles.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Rev. Tony Vera officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a CL of C service will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Van Wert County Foundation for the Hoersten Memorial Scholarship or to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.