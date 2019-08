MENDON — Thelma A. Houser, 82, died Aug. 28, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon. Pastor Randy Christian will officiate. Burial will be in Swamp College Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. today and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.