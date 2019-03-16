LIMA — Thelma (Guild) McCall, 89, of Lima, passed away 2:38 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at The Springs of Lima. She was born in Nephi, Utah on November 25, 1929, 8th child of Edward L. and Mable Elizabeth (Carter) Guild. On September 3, 1948, in Los Angeles, California she married Robert Louis McCall they were sealed in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on March 19, 1949. After 66 years of marriage Robert passed away May 29, 2014.

Thelma was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings and one grandson Michael Louis McCall. She is survived by her children, Monte (Kathie) McCall of Grand Junction CO, Susan (Dennis) Smith of Lima OH, Tim (Sharon) McCall of Ogden UT and Michelle (Carlos) Westarp of Bismarck ND, by twenty-four of her grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.

Thelma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother. She studied fashion design and was talented in many artistic mediums. She loved cooking and entertaining, gardening, sewing, crafts of all types, fishing with her late husband, and interior design. She also earned her real estate license and worked fulltime with her husband in that field in their early retirement years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day-Saints 1195 Brower Rd. where visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. These arrangements are under the direction of SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions can be made to the General Missionary Fund to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Online condolences can be made at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.