SAINT MARYS — Thelma Reier, 92, died at 6:20 a.m. Thur., Dec. 3, 2020 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Mary's.

Visitation: 9:30-11 a.m. Monday at the church.