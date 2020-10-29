LIMA — Thelma Wilson, age 104, passed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at approximately 3:35 p.m. at the Greens at Lima Convalescent Home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on April 10, 1916 in Phenix City, Alabama to the union of Samuel and Ida (O'Neal) Williams; both parents preceded her in death.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Wade Wilson in the 1940's, he preceded her in death in December of 1973.

Mrs. Wilson was a Homemaker that also worked as a private cook. She was a faithful member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where she was a choir member, served on the Kitchen Committee. She was a Five Star Mother and an honorary member of the Fleet Sorority at Perry High School. She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son Gary Wilson (Tamara) of Lima. A daughter; Barbara Banks (Virgil) of Lima. 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren and 1 great- great- great grandchild. A host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 children; Myrtis Bratton and Samuel L. Ross. 6 brothers; Walter Williams, Fredrick Douglas Williams, Sr., Curtis Williams, Roosevelt Williams, O'Bryant Jordan, Ernest Louis Williams. 5 sisters; Estella L. Williams, Hattie Williams, Pearl Williams, Willie Mae Williams and Bessie Williams.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at. Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Earnest Stephens, Jr., officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum

