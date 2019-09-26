WAPAKONETA — Theodore A. "Ted" Austin, 73, of Wapakoneta, died 12:00 a.m., Wed. Sept. 25, 2019, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born Dec. 17, 1945, in Ft. Wayne, IN, the son of Aaron & Martha (Lanning) Austin, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 15, 1969, he married Linda S. Seitz, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Scott Austin, Wapakoneta, Teresa Roberts, Lima, Anthony "Tony" Austin, Wapakoneta,

6 grandchildren, Chastity Austin, Gage (Audrey) Austin, Eldon "Ellie" Johnson, Nolan (Destiney) Roberts, Morgan Roberts, & Tyler Zimmerman, 2 great grandchildren, Liliana & Addiley, siblings, Anita (Gary) Paul, Ft. Loramie, OH, Robert (Shirley) Austin, GA, & Sandra Gardner, GA, and his 4 legged pets, Molly & Marley.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Trausch, and a brother, Ed Austin.

Ted worked as a tool & die maker and machinist at Zeigler Bros. Tool & Machining, Wapakoneta, and SMT Industries, Sidney. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg. Ted served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He was also a member of the K of C, Council #1272, Wapakoneta. His hobbies included woodworking and metalworking.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. Sept.30, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends 2-6 p.m., Sun. Sept. 29, and 9 -10 a.m., Mon., at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.