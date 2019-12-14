DUBUQUE, Iowa — Theodore Martin "Ted" Blanchard, age 75, passed away at his home in Dubuque, Iowa on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 14, 1944 in Lima, Ohio to Theodore and Genevieve (O'Brien) Blanchard. On June 14, 1969 Ted was married to his loving wife Marilyn Lee (Boblitt) Blanchard.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathryn (Blanchard) Swager.

Ted graduated from L.C.C. and was an alumnus of Loras College, Ted earned his B.A. in Political Science and from Indiana University a Master of Science degree in School Administration. Early in his career, he taught at Whittier Elementary in Lima, Ohio and Hoover Elementary in Dubuque. He went on to serve as the Principal for both Prescott and Audubon Schools before taking the position of Executive Director of Human Resources for the Dubuque Community School District and Vice President of Human Resources at Finley Hospital. Through a commitment to the community of Dubuque, Ted volunteered his time and energy to many organizations and causes: He served on the Board of Directors for the Dubuque Arts Council, Camp Albrecht Acres, and Bethany Home, and was a member of the Nativity Parish Council, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club International as well as many others.

Ted is survived by his wifeof 50 years; three children, Chad (Beth)of Dubuque, Drew (Shari) of Milwaukee, WI, and Suzanne (Dave) of Steamboat Springs, CO; five grandchildren, Ezra, Jacob, Annabel, Aaron, & Sam; six siblings, David (Jane) , Walnut Creek, CA., Kevin (Sharon) Palm Bay, FL., Matthew, Lima, Mark (Donna) Defiance, Bridget, Bowling Green, Stephen (Melinda) Lima.