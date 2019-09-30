LIMA — Theodore J. "Ted" Frueh, age 87, passed away September 28, 2019, at 5:58 a.m. at his residence.

Ted was born December 30, 1931 in Lima Ohio, to Edward and Katherine Frueh, both of whom preceded him in death. On May 30, 1959, he married Wilhelmine Frueh, who survives in Lima. He is the father of Annelizabeth Frueh (Cincinnati,Ohio) and Kymberli Frueh (Denver, Colorado).

After graduating high school, Ted joined the United States Navy where he served with pride and honor. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the Korean conflict with the main responsibility of ship's cook. He was known for his skill in the kitchen and attended culinary school. Fortunately for the people of Lima, his culinary prowess was not reserved solely for his brothers in arms. He loved to bake and he provided delicious food and legendary baked goods to many people over the years. Ted somehow always managed to give more than he received. Through his personal catering business as well Hart's Party Shop, which he owned and operated for many years, Ted was able to touch so many lives with his kindness and generosity. In 1970 he established Frueh Insurance Agency where he was one of the most trusted in the business.

He had many hobbies, including fishing, golfing, inventing, fixing things, listening to John Denver, playing pinochle, and baking. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, a former president of The Shawnee Lions Club, and highly involved with the Honor Flight Program which he was a grateful recipient and also participated in their fundraisers. Ultimately, what Ted cherished most in life was his family. Times together vacationing in Kansas City, Palm Springs and Santa Fe. He especially enjoyed polka dancing with his beloved Wilhelmine. He loved to spend early mornings fishing with his oldest daughter Annelizabeth. He relished panning for gold and admiring the beautiful Colorado mountains with his youngest daughter Kymberli and baking with both of them. He was an amazing father and loved his children deeply as they love him. He would often say that they were the best thing that ever happened to him. Ted was an amazing man to all he met and he will be sorely missed.

Survivors include: Spouse, Wilhelmine Frueh and his daughters, Annelizabeth Frueh and Kymberli Frueh along with numerous nieces and nephews in Montana.

Preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Elizabeth Meyer and

E. F. "Ben" Meyer; as well as his beloved Joey.

A celebration of life service will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the CHILES-LAMAN SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Father Kent Kaufman will officiate the service.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made out to Honor Flight Dayton, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.