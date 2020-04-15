BRADENTON, Fla. — Theodore Thomas Longmeier, 79, of Bradenton, FL and Hamilton, IN lost his short battle with lung cancer on March 24, 2020 at .

Ted was born in Lima, OH on October 19, 1940, the son of Theodore Frederick Longmeier and Mildred Lucille Schmersal Longmeier.

A 1958 graduate from Lima Central Catholic High School, Ted married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Pope on May 25, 1963. Ted worked many years at Dietrich Inc., becoming co-owner and Vice President of the company in 1985. He was a long-time member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. A loyal member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie # 370, he was also active in The Sons of the American Legion.

Ted was an accomplished fisherman and an avid golfer who loved spending time on the lake and on the links. He enjoyed playing cards and relished teaching games such as cribbage and euchre. He was generous with his time, talents, and treasure, and eagerly shared his expertise on DIY projects with family and friends. He was well loved and will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

Ted was predeceased by his wife Barbara; his parents Theodore and Mildred (Schmersal) Longmeier; his in-laws Robert and Betty Pope; brother and sister-in-law Harold (Mary Moore); sister and brother-in-law Beatrice (Robert) O'Connor.

Ted is survived by brother Norman (Veryl Zeringue-deceased); sisters LaDonna (Gerald) Thomas, Lorraine (James-deceased) Bresler, Doris (Clarence "Sonny"-deceased)) Seibert; and sister-in-law Sue (Tim-deceased) Finn.

Ted is also survived by thirty-three beloved nieces and nephews, who fondly refer to him as "Unka Ted", countless friends in Lima, OH, Hamilton, IN, and Bradenton, FL. and his cherished cat, "Mama Kitty".

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for the family at St. John's Catholic Church, Lima Ohio on May 16th at 10:00 am. You are invited to view the service at www.stroselimaohio.org Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the .

