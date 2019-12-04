COLUMBUS GROVE — Theodore R. Mayberry, 96, died at 7:05 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at The Meadows of Kalida. He was born October 14, 1923, in Columbus Grove, Ohio, to Alfred and Margie (Coleman) Mayberry.

On October 28, 1956, he married Marijo Peterson, and she survives in Columbus Grove.

Theodore is survived by his children, Tyler (Renee) Mayberry, Amijo Mayberry and Dinah (David) King; grandchildren, Skyler Mayberry, Tayt (Emily) Mayberry, Wynn Mayberry, Brad King and Mandy King ; and his great grandchildren, Liv, Lola, Theo and Knox.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lloyd (Edith) Mayberry, Freda (Waldo) Blake, Elsie (Bill) Core, Elmer (Kathryn) Mayberry, Cloyce (Marjorie) Mayberry, George (Jane) Mayberry, Margaret (Wade) Augsburger, Alton (Edith) Mayberry, Willis Mayberry and Mary Lou (Glen) Metzger.

Theodore was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1941, after which he went into the U.S. Air Force and served in the European Theater, until the end of WWII. After the service, Theodore attended Ohio State on the G.I. Bill.

While in High School, Theodore worked a couple of days a week, (upon the recommendation of Miss Hawk!), at the Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove. It must have worked out, because he became President of the Bank in 1962, until his retirement in the 1988. Throughout the years he provided many people new opportunities, and was always, "Your friendly banker".

He had been a member and President of the Village Council, a founding member of the Putnam County C.I. C., a board member of the Putnam County Council on Aging and a life member of the Columbus Grove American Legion and .

On a lighter note, he formed the "Union Bunkers", a popular band around the area for celebrations and parties. He also played piano at many area nursing homes, much to the delight of their residents.

Other interests included gardening, crafting stained glass, antiquing and caring for and enjoying his home pool.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Geoff Eubank will officiate with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 and on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Grove Christian Church or the Columbus Grove High School Alumni Association.

