LIMA — Pastor Theodore Vern "Ted" McPheron, Sr., 81, of Lima, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019 in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville where he had resided the past six months.

He was born November 30, 1937 in Lima, the son of the late Robert Vern and Dorothy G. Wilson McPheron. He married Margurite "Rite" Martin, who died March 29, 2016.

Surviving are his son Theodore V. "Ted"( Jessica A.) McPheron, Jr. of Lima, 12 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. A son Timothy Vincent McPheron preceded in death.

Pastor Ted retired due to his health from the Pilgrim Lighthouse Church in Lima as Senior Pastor after having served nearly 40 years.

He was a graduate of Lima South High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He had been an owner-operator truck driver for North American Van Lines in Fort Wayne. He worked for 30 years at Teledyne Ohio Steel Foundary and had been a Special Deputy Allen County Sheriff and also a Lafayette Village Patrolman in the 60's.

Funeral services will be at Noon Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor John Yohe officiating. Military rites will follow the services at the funeral home by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans. Burial will follow in the Kossuth Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time Saturday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

