Theodore Strick

OTTAWA — Theodore James Strick, 2 1/2 months, died 9:32 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati. He was born July 20, 2020 in Florence, S.C., to Joshua and Sara (Mack) Strick, who survive in Ottawa.

Other survivors include a brother, Wyatt Strick at home; paternal grandparents: Bart (Rosemary) Strick of Honea Path, S.C. and Tina (Tim) Shugart of Van Wert; maternal grandparents: William Mack of Kalida and Virginia Mack of Columbus Grove; aunts Tiffany Strick and Elizabeth (David) Gerdeman; and cousins: Storm and Gavin Carter; and Ada and Isaac Gerdeman.

Theo knew how much his parents loved him as they never left his side.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required upon entrance into the funeral home and church. The funeral will be live streamed on the Sts. Peter and Paul's Facebook page.

Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com