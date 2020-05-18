ST. MARYS — Theora L. Cook, 88, of St. Marys, OH died 12:20 p.m. Friday May 15, 2020 at Vancrest of St. Marys. She was born April 11, 1932 in Centerville, MI to Clifford and Lucille (Leffel) Ketcham. On October 1, 1950 she married James E. Cook, who survives. Also survived by: son Timothy (Diana) Cook of St. Henry, OH; daughter Brenda (Ken Goettemoeller) of St. Marys, OH; son Ronald Cook of St. Marys, OH; son Todd (Tonja) Cook of Canal Winchester, OH; daughter Peg (Shawn) Meeker of St. Marys, OH; son Dan (Patti) Cook of St. Marys, OH; 20 grandchildren 30 great-grandchildren Preceded in death by: parents Clifford and Lucille Ketcham; daughter Vicki Bruggeman; grandson Todd Miller; infant brother Ronald Ketcham; parents-in-law the Rev. Leonard A. and Veda M. Cook She was a retired production associate for the Huffy Bicycle Mfg. Co. in Celina, OH. She attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ and Eagles Lodge Aerie #767 auxiliary, both in St. Marys. The main focus of Theora's life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite pastimes included camping, collecting antiques, bowling and attending her grandchildren's activities. Services (following social-distancing guidelines) are scheduled to begin 1:30 p.m. Wednesday May 20, 2020 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. All are encouraged to extend condolences or share memories with the Cook family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.