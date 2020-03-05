SAINT MARYS — Theresa Axe, 62, of Saint Marys, died at 4:28 p.m. March 4, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:15 a.m. March 10, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys, the Reverend Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, Saint Marys, where memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of Holy Rosary.

Condolences may be sent to Theresa's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net