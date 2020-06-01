COLUMBUS GROVE — Theresa Lucille Cole died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The Meadows of Kalida in her sleep. She was born on December 22, 1938, in Lima, Ohio to Charles Daniel and Mary Agnes (Kerner) Ellerbrock. Theresa was a beloved wife and mother. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Theresa married the love of her life, Roger Cole on May 4, 1963, just eight months after meeting him on a blind date set up by Jan and Jerry; it was a great date!" Theresa and Roger recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. They worked together to build a loving home for their two children, Tim and Tina. Summers were spent at the cottage in Charloe, Ohio with her husband and kids, along with her sister in-law and brother in-law, Lois and Bob Sanderson and their kids. There was never a dull moment when everyone got together for the annual hog roast and euchre tournament. Theresa was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. She worked at Lima Telephone Company from 1958-1967, prior to starting her family. She was a full-time mom while the kids were in elementary school and as they grew, she began to substitute in the library of their schools, which worked into a full-time position and eventually Theresa was promoted to the Assistant to the Director of the Libraries in the Lima City Schools. She worked full-time in addition to being the President of the PTA, Music Boosters, a Room-Mother, and she never missed a dance recital, band, choir or orchestra concert. She was a life long fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and rapidly became one of the loudest cheering fans, and proudest Mamaw in the stands watching her grandkids, Ava and Aidan, play soccer for Liberty Benton. She along with her friends formed a "Ladies Lunch", a monthly get together that she really enjoyed and participated in until her health declined. Thank you to Liz, Charlene, Pat, Kathy, Elaine, Mary Jo, Lois and Linda for making mom laugh so much when all of you got together. Mom also bowled for 30+ years. Sharon, Audrey and Brenda, thank you for the many years of friendship you shared with Mom. When they moved to their new home in Columbus Grove, they began a new chapter filled with many new friends. Theresa retired from the Lima City Schools in 2001. Once both she and Roger were retired, they began to travel on vacations and spent several winters in Florida with her brother and sister in-law, Bob and Betty Ellerbrock. They built life-long friendships and always had a great time listening to the weekly concerts in the garages. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Cole; their kids, Timothy Cole (Brian Miller) of Columbus and Tina Pingle of Findlay. She was a grandmother to Logan (Amanda), Heidee and Benjamin Miller all of Columbus, and Ava Anna-Rose and Aidan Robert Cole Pingle both of Findlay; great grandmother to Atticus Miller; sister in-law to Rosemary Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove and Lois Sanderson of Lima; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her brothers, Norbert (Loretta), Robert (Betty), Richard and Eugene (Linda) Ellerbrock. The family would like to say a special thank you to Elaine Niese, for all the friendship you gave Mom, the countless times you checked in on her and Dad, and for being a wonderful friend. Thank you also to the entire wonderful staff at The Meadows of Kalida, especially the nurses and aides on the 200 Hall, and Donna, the Director of Nursing, who took wonderful care of Theresa. You all made her feel like she was part of your family, taking care of her when she needed it, made us feel welcome and we can never thank you enough. Thank you also to Putnam County Hospice and our amazing nurse, Amanda, for being Mom's advocate and making sure she was comfortable when she needed it most. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 2:30 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, where friends may call from 1:00 pm until time of the service at 2:30 pm.. Father David Ross will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to The Meadows of Kalida or Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.