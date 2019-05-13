KALIDA — Theresa "Reese" J. Kahle, 67, of Kalida died on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:04 a.m. at her residence. She was born August 5, 1951 in Caldwell, Ohio to the late Donald and Bonnie (Bates) McElfresh, her mother survives in Summerfield, Ohio. On December 12, 1970 she married Daniel Kahle, he survives in Kalida.

Reese is survived by her three children: Lori (Terry) Burgei of Kalida, Nathan Kahle of Kalida and Jennifer Kahle of Columbus; and her four grandchildren: Alysse, Larissa and Leah Schnipke, and Ethan Kahle; three sisters: Diane Brown, Judy (Michael) Spires both of Caldwell, and Barb Satterfield of Zanesville.

She is preceded in death by two brothers: Harold McElfresh and Michael McElfresh; and a grandson: Aaron Schnipke.

Reese was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She was also involved in the IOTA OMEGA Sorority, Putnam County Chapter. Reese had worked at Kalida Party Mart, Patrick Plastics and KMI in Kalida, where she retired in 2017.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 on Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

