CINCINNATI — Therese Wantuch, 60, formerly of Kalida, Ohio, passed away on June 5, 2020 in hospice care in Cincinnati.

Therese was born on November 21, 1959, the last of nine kids to Harold and Millie (Warnecke) Vorst. She was and always will be the 'baby' of the family, or Babs for short. On April 8, 1989, she married the love of her life, Joe Wantuch. They brought into this world Jack and Frankie, all who survive at home.

She is also survived by her mom, Millie Vorst of Kalida; and siblings Dennis (Norma) Vorst, Marge (Butch) Kehres, Linda (Jeff) Altenburger, and Duane (Beth) Vorst all of the Putnam County area; Karen (Tom) Horrell of Leawood, Kansas and Dave (Janet) Vorst of Florence, Kentucky. There are over 30 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews who also survive. She was preceded in death by her dad Harold, sisters Rose Ann Heck and Mary Lou Altenburger, and nephews Jeff Vorst and Joseph Kehres.

Therese foremost was a loving wife and mother. She worked tirelessly for her family and others. She sold insurance and had connections around the country. In her 'spare' time, Therese was a trainer for Dale Carnegie and proudly developed an app, Training Faces, for individuals with autism. She was a real people person and quick to find humor in everything, including the awful disease of ovarian cancer. She fought hard to 'get those buggers out of there' but alas there were just too many of them. She thanks her many family members, friends, and 1978 Kalida classmates for their cards, meals, flowers, and prayers through this ordeal.

A celebration of Therese's life will be held at a future date, when we will eat a bowl of Graeter's ice cream and have a Busken cookie in her honor. Donations may be made in her memory to The Clearity Foundation that helps women with ovarian cancer find the right treatment faster for survival: https://www.clearityfoundation.org/donate/. Now go watch a good comedy and laugh.