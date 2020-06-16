LIMA — Thomas M. Bowman, 88 of Lima, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 5:13 PM on Saturday June 13, 2020 at St. Rita's Mercy Hospital surrounded by family as he went to meet his Lord and Savior.

Tom was born in Franklin County, Ohio on August 10, 1931 and was the son of the late March G. and Josie M. Bowman of Lima, Ohio.

He attended Lima South High School where he graduated in 1949 and later earned a degree in Architecture in 1955 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Tom was a United States Army and Ohio National Guard veteran serving honorably from 1955 – 1961.

His love of Architecture started early and flourished as he became more accomplished. Following his stint with the US Army and while serving with the Guard, Mr. Bowman was employed by Strong, Strong, and Strong Architects of Lima, Ohio until 1962. During that year, he and longtime partner – Harry Armstrong – formed Bowman, Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (BAII) and was the principal Architect in the firm until his retirement in 2012.

Tom was very active in community and civic organizations having served as the past Presidents of the Lima Chamber of Commerce, the YWCA Board of Directors, the Lima Art Association, the Lima Rotary Club, the Lima Goodwill Board of Directors and the Allen County Citizens Development Community. He was also a charter member/founder of the Neil Armstrong Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, founder of the Lima Area Civil War Club, along with being a life member of the B.P.O Elk's Lodge.

Tom also had a fascination with the unexplained and served as the Secretary of the Lima Area UFO Research Associates (LAURA). This passion led to a monthly television spot on WLIO where Tom would discuss UFO sightings and other unexplained phenomena. He affectionately carried the moniker "UFO MAN" which can still be seen around town on the license plate of his car.

Tom attended church at New Creation Lutheran Church in Lima, Ohio where he served as President of the Church Council and Lay Minister from time to time.

His hobbies included public speaking, UFO and Civil War Research, playing the drums, photography, and animals (dogs, cats, birds and deer).

Tom was a loving husband and father as well as an exceptional friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 63 years Sandra Bowman (née Umbaugh); son Tom (Perri) Bowman of Columbia, TN; daughter Robin (Tom) Patteson (née Bowman) of Columbus, OH; sister Kenyon Pryor (née Bowman) of Lima, Ohio; sister-in-law Liz Umbaugh of Newark, Ohio along with grand-children Perry Bowman, Brooke Bowman, and Tom "Chupie" Patteson.

Preceded in death by his parents, March and Josie Bowman along with another son, Terry Bowman.

A memorial service celebrating Tom's life is to be planned at a future date. The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family online at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made either to New Creation Evangelic Lutheran Church, 109 W. Main Street Elida, Ohio 45807-1050 or; Lima Area UFO Research Associates (LAURA), P.O. Box 5193 Lima, Ohio 45802.