LIMA — Thomas E. Conaway, 67 years of age, of Lima, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 8:46 p.m. in his residence.

Thomas was born July 25, 1952, in Lima, OH, to Edward D. and Eleanor J. (Malloy) Conaway who preceded him in death. On September 15, 1973, he married Marcia Fox Conaway who survives.

Also surviving are their children Matthew Conaway and Marc Conaway both of Lima and Angela Jones of Rockford, IL; six grandchildren whom he dearly loved: Noah McDaniel, Ethan Conaway, Austin Conaway, Naudia Frieson, Bailey Conaway and Chase Jones; his brother David Conaway of Lima and sister Patti (Dick) Moxley of Delaware, OH.

Tom was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church, Lima. He was a 1971 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and attended The Ohio State University. For forty-three years, he was employed at C & G Distributors and retired as a bus driver for Perry Local School District. He formerly owned Tom's Drive-Thru in Indian Lake and Allentown Carry-Out in Allentown. Some of his loves included Ohio State Buckeye Football, his trips out west bird hunting with his friends, his quarterly poker nights with old friends and most of all, his many trips with his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, Lima, with Fr. David Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.