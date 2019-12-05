FINDLAY — Our Dad, Thomas "Tarz" Daley, 94, of Findlay, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 3, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1925 in Lima, OH to Italian immigrants Maria (Pisanelli) and Peter Diglio (Daley). He inherited the nickname "Tarz" at age 6 after he imitated Tarzan swinging from vines and it stuck!! In June 1943 he graduated from St. Gerard's High School in Lima where he played varsity basketball.

Within days he was drafted into the military for service in WWII. His proudest moments were serving his country in the 8th Air Force 379th Bomb Group. He flew 19 missions over Germany in his crew's B-17G heavy bomber, named "Carioca Joe", as the Flight Engineer/Top Turret Gunner until the war's end.

Dad returned to Lima and met our beautiful Mom, Patricia Wood of Spencerville, and married her in 1949. They moved to Findlay in 1952 when he became a Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper and 11 years later a Deputy U.S. Marshal. He retired in 1987 from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Dad loved his retirement and especially the winter months he and Mom spent at their second home in Sarasota, Florida. They both enjoyed days relaxing and shelling on Siesta Key beach. Dad also kept busy coordinating social events in their neighborhood. Playing table games and cards with friends filled their evenings. They returned to Findlay full-time in 2004 when Mom's health declined.

He loved our Mom more than life itself. He was her care-giver until she passed away 4 years ago, after 67 years of marriage, showing a gift of patience, understanding and love and she adored him back.

It was the simple pleasures in life that sustained him. He loved golf and gardening until he had to give both up 2 years ago. He enjoyed going to the Elks and American Legion to play cards. He still managed life on a daily basis at the home he had shared with Mom for over 40 years. He said he would never leave and he didn't. His home was filled with mementos from days gone by and love and laughter with family and friends. Dad was always game to tell a story or sing to whoever he came into contact with. Just ask any nurse! He enjoyed drawing, (he was quite the artist), writing in his journal, and giving WWII presentations at local schools. And finally, let us not forget his loyalty to the Democratic Party. He definitely felt the need to let everyone know his opinion through his numerous Letters to the Editor.

He is survived by four children, Tom (Martha) Daley, Frank (Victoria) Daley, both of Findlay, and Linda Daley and Barbara Sealey, both of Charlotte NC and brother Louie Daley of Lima. He dearly loved to spend time with his six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters Lucy Brickner, Mary McMurray, Bessie Kunkle, Frances Hughes and brother Frank Daley. Dad was very close to Mom's family. Her brothers Redmond (Millie) Wood and Max Wood, and sister Shirley Blockberger survive. We have to also recognize the many nieces and nephews that he teased and loved over the years.

Dad was fortunate to have had Interim Health Care assist him at his home over the years. He especially was fond of Lexie, his daily aide. The children would also like to thank Dad's special friends, you know who you are, that gave him so much joy.

We welcome friends and family to celebrate Dad's life with us. Visitation will be held at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay, on Mom's birthday, Saturday December 7, 2019 between 10 AM-Noon. Following at 12:30 P.M. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Military Honors at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 617 W. Main Cross, Findlay. Reception at the Knights of Columbus immediately following. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cause near and dear to Dad's heart, Flag City Honor Flight, P.O. Box 885, Findlay, OH 45839-0885.