Thomas Daley
1932 - 2020
LIMA —Thomas R. Daley, 88, passed away at 3:40 p.m. October 3, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.

Thomas was born September 15, 1932 in Lima to Louis and Rose (Naples) Daley who preceded him in death. For 64 years, Thomas was united in matrimony to Ruth Osborn Daley on March 10, 1956, who survives in Lima.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving for almost four years. He then worked at ScotLad Foods as a head buyer. Thomas was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Lima.

Along with Thomas' wife, other survivors include a son, Martin (Cindy) Daley of Lima, four daughters, Marie (Ray Magnus) Daley of Wapakoneta, Julie (Ryan) Knodel of Lima, Jennifer (Lynn) Smith of Lima, and Janet Dinkel of Germany; a son-in-law, Tim Badertscher of Lima; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a brother, Louie (Renee) Daley; three sisters, Janet (Sonny) DePalma, Rosie (Ralph) Thorpe, and Patty (Don) Crouse.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Daley, Jr. and Steven Daley; a daughter, Connie Daley; siblings, Nena Sarno, Annie Stanovich, Clem Musto, Mary Treglia, Fuzzy Daley, and Ferdie Daley.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Oct. 9, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Fr. Kent Kaufman to officiate the service. Burial of cremains will follow the service at Gethsemani Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life or Lima Central Catholic High School.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

October 6, 2020
Neighborhood and life long dear friend. Pray God will bless, console and comfort the family. R.I.P. wonderful person and friend Tommy!
Family of William E. Reese
Friend
