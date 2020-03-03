LIMA — Thomas Keith Doseck passed away at his residence, in Lima, Ohio on January 28, 2020 at the age of 72.

Tom was born on January 1, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to Herman and Faye L. (Marriot) Doseck. He graduated from Bath High School in 1966. He loved playing football and baseball at Bath High School. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Business Administration in 1970. He married Carin, in 1988. Tom retired from The Findlay Courier as a Lithographer. Tom enjoyed watching sports, especially football and baseball. Tom loved traveling to Casinos and spending time with family. He was a member of Lima Aerie 370, of the Eagles.

Tom is survived by his children, Keith Doseck, Kelly Doseck, Katie Carpen, and his stepson, Jeff Pitts; his Mother, Faye Louise Doseck; his sister, Carole Baughman and brother-in-law, Mick Baughman, and sister-in-law, Ginny Doseck. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Carin Doseck, Father, Herman Doseck, and Brother, Jim Doseck.

No funeral services will be held for Tom per his wishes. His family will have a private memorial.

