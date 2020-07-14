LIMA — Rev. Thomas "Tom" Edward Eisenman, age 93, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

Tom was born April 25, 1927 in Hazleton, PA, to the late Norman and Mary (Letcher) Eisenman. He was raised by his grandmother. Tom graduated from Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA and he received his Doctorate in Theology from Drew University.

On June 20, 1953 he married Sarah "Sally" Hallman. They were happily married for 65 years. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Tom is survived by three sons, Tom (Angela) Eisenman of Lima, Robert (Beth) Eisenman of Yulee, FL and Richard Eisenman of Lakeland, FL; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Norma and an infant brother during childbirth.

Tom had been a pastor for 66 years. He served in various churches in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Most recently he was the pastor of the First Reformed United Methodist Church of Christ in Kenton, where he has ministered for 30 years.

Over many years Tom enjoyed life and being active in the Lima Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He had been the Worshipful Master of Lima Lodge #205, Free & Accepted Masons, Past Master of Garrett Wycoff Lodge #585 Free & Accepted Masons and Past Patron of Trinity Chapter #16 Order of the Eastern Star. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Valley of Dayton and also served as President of the Lima Shrine Club, the Lions Club and the Lima Ministerial Club.

Tom was a World War II Navy veteran who served in Pearl Harbor. He was very proud of his service in the Navy. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal. He also was privileged to be part of an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2008.

Tom will be remembered for his jokes and his quick wit. He was a fix it man and usually had a spare part for anything and everything you needed to fix. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Beginning at 5:00 pm Friday, July 17, 2020, there will be an Eastern Star Service, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service, a Masonic Ring Service and funeral service, officiated by Rev. Daniel Busch, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and VFW #1275.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Friday, July 17, prior to the services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.