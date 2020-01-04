Thomas Evans

Guest Book
  • "To the family of Thomas Evans, please accept my sympathy...."
    - Karen
  • "Sorry about Tom's passing. I worked with Tom back in 1957..."
    - Paul A Medici
Service Information
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL
34984
(772)-879-1000
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
350 NW California Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL
Burial
Following Services
Rolling Oaks Cemetery
Obituary
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Thomas A. Evans passed away peacefully on Thurs., Dec 26th in Fort Pierce, Florida. Tom was born to Michael and Mellonna (Wahmhoff) Evans on Aug. 28, 1928 in Delphos, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Angela Evans. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn (Richard) Gengler of Fort Jennings and a sister-in-law Mary (Jim) Evans. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Jerry, and Jim (Mary) Evans.

Tom graduated from Lima St. Rose High School and The Ohio State University. Tom was a mathematician, computer scientist, and crypto analyst for the N.S.A. He married his first wife Dorothy Hughes Oct. 17, 1953. Together they worked at deciphering codes for the N.S.A. Dorothy (Dot) died Oct. 1, 1999. Tom's hobby was playing duplicate bridge. He was a life master. He met his second wife Angela at the bridge table.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Mon., Dec 30th at 10am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Burial followed at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL.
Published in The Lima News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
