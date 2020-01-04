PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Thomas A. Evans passed away peacefully on Thurs., Dec 26th in Fort Pierce, Florida. Tom was born to Michael and Mellonna (Wahmhoff) Evans on Aug. 28, 1928 in Delphos, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Angela Evans. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn (Richard) Gengler of Fort Jennings and a sister-in-law Mary (Jim) Evans. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Jerry, and Jim (Mary) Evans.

Tom graduated from Lima St. Rose High School and The Ohio State University. Tom was a mathematician, computer scientist, and crypto analyst for the N.S.A. He married his first wife Dorothy Hughes Oct. 17, 1953. Together they worked at deciphering codes for the N.S.A. Dorothy (Dot) died Oct. 1, 1999. Tom's hobby was playing duplicate bridge. He was a life master. He met his second wife Angela at the bridge table.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Mon., Dec 30th at 10am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Burial followed at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL.