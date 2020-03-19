LIMA — Thomas E. "Tom" Furry, age 85, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:56 AM at the Care Core of Lima.

He was born on September 10, 1934 in Joliette, Ohio to William E. and Corda (Stubbs) Furry who preceded him in death. Tom married Helen Adams and she preceded him in death. He later married Sheila Sibert on October 18, 1974 and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2019.

Tom was a warehouse foreman for Powell Company.

He is survived by five sons: Jeffrey (Sue) Furry of Florida, Carlton (Kimberly) Furry of Harrod, James (Linda) Furry of LaFayette, Derrol (Brenda) Furry of Sanford, NC and Michael (Angela) Furry of Harrod; two daughters: Katrina (Danny) Phelps of Jackson, MI and Kimberly Roberson of Lima; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Furry of LaFayette; and a sister, Sara (Roger) Jones of Harrod.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Andrew Furry; and a brother, Melvin Furry.

Private Family Services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Service, Alger with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.