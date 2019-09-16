LIMA — Thomas E. "Tom" Gremling, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home.

Tom was born August 20, 1964 in Lima, OH, to Thomas Lee and Rita A. (Metzger) Gremling.

Tom was a 1982 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and he was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Tom was a Scout Leader for many years with the Black Swamp Troop #47, he was an avid bicyclist, coached soccer and volunteered with the Cursillo Catholic lay movement, Diocese of Toledo. He was a devoted father who dearly loved his children,

He is survived by his mother, Rita Ann Gremling of Lima; three sons, Kris Gremling of Philadelphia, PA, David Gremling of Chicago, IL, and Mike Gremling of Philadelphia, PA; two daughters, Emily Gremling of Ada and Gabby Gremling of Beaverdam; siblings, Jan Acerro of Lima, Lori (Cody) Wood of Lima, Dan (Claire) Gremling of Findlay, Barb Gremling of Lima, Jim (Noelle) Gremling of Pataskala and Mark (Chrystal) Gremling of Troy; former wife, Barb Gremling of Lima and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lee Gremling; brother-in-law, Louis Acerro; niece, Joy Gremling and nephew, Joshua Gremling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Father Mike Sergi will officiate the service. Entombment of cremated remains will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. A Parish Wake services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge Cincinnati, 1466 US-50, Milford, Ohio 45150 or Lima Central Catholic High School, 720 South Cable Road, Lima Ohio 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.