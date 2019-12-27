DELPHOS — Thomas H. Grubenhoff, 87, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at VanCrest Healthcare in Delphos.

He was born on January 25, 1932, to Gilbert and Veronica (Wieging) Grubenhoff. On May 30, 1959, he was united in marriage to Virginia A Reindel. She preceded him in death.

Tom is survived by one son, Donald Grubenhoff of Columbus, a granddaughter, Ashley Bell-Johns of Toledo; and several cousins. Tom also had caring neighbors when he lived at home who were always there for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Mary Grubenhoff, and Doris Bell; and a sister, Marilyn Grote

Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ft. Jennings. He was also a life member of the American Legion post 715, The Eagles #471, and the post 3035.

He was a truck driver for River Valley Distributing in Defiance, and he farmed with his father for many years. After retirement he spent his years working at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ft. Jennings. Fr. Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ft. Jennings Church Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion post 715 in Ft. Jennings and the Delphos Veterans' Council. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, and one hour prior to Mass at the church. A Parish Wake will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ottoville EMS, Ft. Jennings American Legion, or Ft. Jennings Fire Dept. The family would like to thank Tom's friends and neighbors, VanCrest Healthcare and St. Rita's Medical Center for the wonderful care they took of Tom.

~~To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com