SPENCERVILLE — Thomas W. Hennon, 79, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 10:19 AM Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, with his wife at his side. He was born February 28, 1941 in Lima, a son of the late Francis B. and Dorothea E. Briggs Hennon. On October 28, 1962 he married Kathleen M. "Kathy" McKinley, who survives, along with six children, Heidi (Scott) Gehron of Willshire, Brent (Heather Millia) Hennon of Piqua, David (Melissa) Hennon of Taylor, S.C., April (Jason Blackburn) Hennon of Fostoria, Dawn (Shawn) Sellers of Lima and Patrick "P.J." (Melissa) Hennon of Lima; 18 grandchildren and several great grandchildren: and his in-laws, Philip (Mary Kay) McKinley of Platte City, MO. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Mildred) Hennon and in-laws, Larry (Cathy) McKinley. Prior to being diagnosed with MS, he had worked as a fork-lift operator at the Clark Equipment Co. He had attended the Spencerville United Church of Christ and loved to fish and to ride his motorcycle with Kathy, in his earlier days. A private family visitation was held Wednesday evening in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home is caring for the family and arrangements.



