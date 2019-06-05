LIMA — Thomas "Tom" Joseph Hobbs, 59 of Lima, passed away June 3, 2019, at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. Tom was born April 20, 1960 in Lima, to Maynard and Elizabeth (Ault) Hobbs, who preceded him in death. He was married to Gay Bruening for 35 years, who survives him in Lima. "They call it golf because all the other four letter words were taken." Tom was a 1978 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and was the manager of Goodwill in Lima. He attended and played baseball at Ohio State- Lima. Tom was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed golf, bowling and darts. He loved to spend time with his friends and family, especially drinking a beer and cooking out. Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelli (Nathan) Spindler of Toledo; son, Kyle (Brie) Hobbs of Lima; daughter, Kristen (Sian) Williams of Lima; grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Rylee, Drayvin and Lilly; brothers, Gary (Cindy) Hobbs, David (Teri) Hobbs, Steven (Jackie) Hobbs and Jim Hobbs; sisters, Teresa (Tim) Rader and Nancy (David) Endersby and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Fr. David Ross to officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Our dad would rather have a celebration of life so please wear bright colors or OSU gear to celebrate. Even though this is devastating for Tom's family, they find comfort in knowing that, true to his character, he was able to help two people, even in death. Memorial contributions may be made to the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research by visiting www.cancer.osu.edu and clicking the "Giving Back" tab at the top. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.