LIMA — Mr. Thomas E. Horrison, age 76, passed from this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at approximately 12:45 p.m. at Dunbar Health & Rehab in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on June 24, 1943 in Russell County, Alabama to Ulysses and Mariah (Smith) Horrison. On August 27, 1994 he was united in holy matrimony to Patricia A. Jenkins, she survives in Lima. Mr. Horrison retired as a supervisor at General Motors Corporation. He was a member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Laymen's Association of Lima. Besides his loving wife Patricia; he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 sons; Myron Hughes of Cincinnati, OH. Henry L. Jenkins, Jr. (Lashawna) of San Antonia, TX. Christopher C. Jenkins (Kylie) of Lima. 3 daughters; Alesia Sherese McKnight (Robert) of Dayton. Sharonica Y. Horrison of Lima. Rhanesha K. Jenkins of Cincinnati, OH. 12 grandchildren. 5 brothers; Ulysses Horrison of N. Carolina, OH. Robert Horrison (Bernice), Abram Horrison (Mildred), Joe Horrison (Veronica) and Roger Horrison all of Lima. 3 sisters; Madgie Ward and Joyce Curtis (Robert) both of Lima. Susie Little (Bill) of Alabama. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister; Ruthie Nance. Services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. B. Lamont Monford, Sr., officiating. Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services, also at the Funeral Home. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HORRISON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.