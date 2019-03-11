CLOVERDALE — Thomas H. Horstman, 64, of Cloverdale died 4:42 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Avita Galion Hospital, Galion. He was born July 20, 1954 in Lima to the late Arthur and Rose Mary (Leopold) Horstman.

Tom is survived by two children: Neil (Dawn) Horstman of Continental and Sara (Garrett) Kraft of New Washington; four grandchildren: Blake and Brock Horstman and Luke and Becca Kraft; 3 sisters: Mary Jane (Kenneth) Palte of New Cleveland, Dr. Anna Horstman (Joseph Recker) of Ottawa and Barbara (Steve) Verhoff of Kalida; and 3 brothers: Paul (Mary Jane) Horstman of Cloverdale, James (Ruth) Horstman of Kalida and Richard (Judy) Horstman of Houston, TX.

He is preceded in death by a special friend: Lu Ann Armstrong.

Tom was a retired civil engineer with Kohli and Kaliher, Lima and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. He was a graduate of Ottoville High School and the University of Dayton, and was a proud Flyer. His greatest passion was his children and grandchildren and he loved to spend time with them, especially his grandchildren's sporting events. Tom was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Reds fan and enjoyed gardening and farming.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a scripture service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jude Kraft Foundation, 1149 High Grove Drive, Columbus, OH 43235. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.