Thomas Houseworth

Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lima, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lima, OH
View Map
Obituary
LIMA — Thomas J. Houseworth, age 73, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on May 15, 1946, to Harold and Ruth (Silver) Houseworth who preceded him in death.

Tom retired from Buckeye Rubber after 42 years. He attended St. Gerard School and Church and graduated from Lima Central Catholic. He enjoyed fishing, bowling (with his highest score of 263), and golfing (where he had a hole in one at The Oaks on hole #3).

He is survived by his two sisters: Ruth Ann Silone and Linda C. (Thomas) Bradshaw both of Lima, his nieces and nephews: Thomas J. (Cindy) Silone, John Jay Silone, Davin James Silone, Troy Lewis Bradshaw, Tracy Lynn (Dave) McDermott, Nikkie Fuhrhop, fourteen great-nieces and nephews, and 21 great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Johnny Jay Houseworth and Baby-Boy Houseworth.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio and one hour prior to service on Tuesday at the church. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Father Mike Sergi will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com
Published in The Lima News from June 1 to June 2, 2019
