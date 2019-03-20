LIMA — Thomas "Tom" Richard Huber, 74, resident of McCormick, SC, died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at his residence.

Born September 19, 1944 in Lima, OH to the late Maurice Charles and Hildegard (Quiring) Huber, he was a 1962 graduate of Lima High School and a 1967 graduate of Ohio State University, receiving his BA in Mechanical Engineering. Tom worked for General Electric for 38 years. He retired in 2005 and moved to Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, SC.

Tom enjoyed softball, bowling, tennis, guitar, and pen and ink drawing, boating, the wine club, and playing in the bell choir at McCormick United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his children, Karen Lynn Huber (Matthew) Fishbough and Aaron Charles (Tiffany Rickey) Huber, both of Fairfield Township, OH; eight grandsons, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; his companion with whom he spent his last years with, Paula J. LeMond of McCormick, SC. He is survived by a sister Karen Sue (Russell) Kaufman and twin brother James Ronald (Catherine) Huber both of Lima.

He was predeceased by his second wife Carla Rae Alba Erikson Huber, whom he married in 1995.

Family graveside services will be conducted Saturday March 23rd at 12 noon at Memorial Park in Lima, OH. Rev. Ted Bible will officiate.

Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH is assisting the Huber family in OH. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .