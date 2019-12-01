HARLAN, IN. —Thomas M. Hullinger, of Harlan, IN died Fri. Nov. 29, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Dayton to Ira and Ester Hullinger and raised in Lima OH.

Tom was a graduate of Lima Senior and attended Taylor University.

He retired from Hofeller Hiatt & Clark in 2016. He once worked at Huber Buchenroth in Bellefontaine and The Lima Auto Mall as well.

Tom was an accomplished photographer, a music lover and enjoyed travel. He and Janis spent a great deal of time in Holmes County - the subject of many of his photographs. Later in life, he returned to his childhood passion for model making and carving.

Tom is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janis Fessler, two sisters: Sandra "Sue" (Gary) Klingler, Linda (John) Spangler, children/stepchildren Thomas (Lisa) Hullinger, Scott Hullinger, Jodi (Mark Crowder) Sellers, Laura (Larry) Goldsberry, Sally (Charles) Arnett, and L. Alex (Dan Shaw) Studer. His stepdaughter Sherrill (Gina Tobin) Studer preceded him in death.

Tom is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Bayliff Funeral Home in Cridersville, OH at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with Rev. Wanda Werking officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

American Kidney Fund or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home of Fort Wayne IN.

