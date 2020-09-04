Thomas Hullinger

LIMA — Thomas J. Hullinger, age 75, passed away September 3, 2020, at 7:45 am, at his residence. Thomas was born May 15, 1945, in Lima, OH to Bernard M. and Cecilia May (McCarey) Hullinger who preceded him in death. On November 28, 1964, he married Janie A. (Hutchins) Hullinger who preceded him in death on November 7, 2017.

Thomas had attended Lima Central High School. After high school he began working at Lima Electric as a machine operator and worked there for 42 years until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed playing sports, especially his golf. He loved his pet "Misty" but most of all he loved his family, friends and especially his grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his children: Lori A. (Robert Kennedy) Hullinger of Lima, OH and Michael T. (Robin Hamilton) Hullinger of Delphos, OH, 7 grandchildren: Patrick (Meagan) Hullinger, Robert (Tiffany) Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, Toni Crish, Tommy Hullinger, Ladylynn Hullinger and Mary Warren, 5 great grandchildren: Anayah Hurley, Peyton Hullinger, Braxton Hullinger, Zayden Kennedy and Gracelyn Kennedy, 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Hullinger of Lima, OH, and Cindy (Bob) Hill of Bowling Green, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Bernard Hullinger,

Robert (Mary) Hullinger and Donald Hullinger.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the LCC Athletic Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.