1/1
Thomas Hullinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Thomas J. Hullinger, age 75, passed away September 3, 2020, at 7:45 am, at his residence. Thomas was born May 15, 1945, in Lima, OH to Bernard M. and Cecilia May (McCarey) Hullinger who preceded him in death. On November 28, 1964, he married Janie A. (Hutchins) Hullinger who preceded him in death on November 7, 2017.

Thomas had attended Lima Central High School. After high school he began working at Lima Electric as a machine operator and worked there for 42 years until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed playing sports, especially his golf. He loved his pet "Misty" but most of all he loved his family, friends and especially his grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his children: Lori A. (Robert Kennedy) Hullinger of Lima, OH and Michael T. (Robin Hamilton) Hullinger of Delphos, OH, 7 grandchildren: Patrick (Meagan) Hullinger, Robert (Tiffany) Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, Toni Crish, Tommy Hullinger, Ladylynn Hullinger and Mary Warren, 5 great grandchildren: Anayah Hurley, Peyton Hullinger, Braxton Hullinger, Zayden Kennedy and Gracelyn Kennedy, 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Hullinger of Lima, OH, and Cindy (Bob) Hill of Bowling Green, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Bernard Hullinger,

Robert (Mary) Hullinger and Donald Hullinger.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the LCC Athletic Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved