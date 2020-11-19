KALIDA — Thomas J. Hoffman, Sr., of Kalida died 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Spring View Manor of Lima. He was born March 30, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late Alvin F. and Mary B. (Grote) Hoffman. On November 7, 1980 he married Donna L. Maegly. She died April 4, 2004.

Survivors include two children: Joey (Brandi) Hoffman of Kalida and Laura Hoffman of Cincinnati; two grandsons: Tony Butler and Will Hoffman; two brothers: Gene Hoffman of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Mark (Joyce) Hoffman of Kalida; and one sister: Mary (Don) Plescher of Kalida.

Thomas was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed gardening as well.

A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Kalida, with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Monday, November 23, 2020.

Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

