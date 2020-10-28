COLUMBUS GROVE — Thomas T. Knott, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at Bridge Hospice in Findlay, Ohio.

He was born October 6, 1934, in Columbus Grove, Ohio to the late Cornelius and Cecelia (Hoffman) Knott.

On October 12, 1957, he married Marjorie Brinkman at St. Michael's Church in Kalida, Ohio, and she survives in Columbus Grove, Ohio. Also surviving are his children: Jeffrey Knott, Jill (Brent) Glass, Jason Knott (former wife Julie); his five granddaughters: Alesha (Philip) Siefker, Erica (Anthony) Payton, Briana (Jace) Darbyshire, Megan and Taylor Knott; two great-grandsons: Shane and Brooks and one great-granddaughter on the way.

He was preceded in death by six brothers: Camillus, Richard, Paul, James, Joseph, Cornelius Jr. and two sisters: Mary Damon and Anna Mae Verhoff.

Tom was a 1953 graduate of Columbus Grove High School. He worked as a farmer, was an employee of Northrup King, and he retired from United Parcel Service. After retirement, he worked at the Bluffton Golf Course. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Eagles of Ottawa, and Lima Elks Lodge.

Tom enjoyed attending Detroit Tiger and Lion games with his sons, vacationing with his family in Florida, golfing, and he took great pride in his lawn and landscaping. He mowed until he was 85 years old.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at St. Anthony's Church with the mass being celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020.

"We want everyone to rest assured that if you are in anyway uncomfortable with attending the viewing and/or the funeral due to COVID, we as a family understand." Due to COVID, facemasks and social distancing will be required for viewing and funeral services. Share condolences or a memory at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Parish, Parkinson's Association, or the National Kidney Foundation.