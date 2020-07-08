LIMA — Thomas Raymond Kottenbrock, 63 of Lima, passed away July 6, 2020, at 6:05 p.m., at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Tom was born July 22, 1956 in Lima, to Rose (Schroeder) and Frank Kottenbrock who preceded him in death. On Feb. 24, 1990 he married Maureen S. Ryan, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter: Jessica (Mark) Ely and their children, Collin, Patrick and Sean; a daughter Tonya Ridenour and her family; and brothers: Terry, Troy and Tyler Kottenbrock and their families. He was a very special member of the Ryan family and is survived by Carolyn Frank, Colleen (Bill) Ryan, Pat (Judy) Ryan, Kevin (Doreen) Ryan and families plus many other loved ones.

Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son Patrick, Maureen's parents John & Eileen Ryan, brother-in-law Tim Ryan, and his four-legged kids, Beauty and Belle.

Tom graduated from Perry High School in 1974. He retired from the Lima YMCA as maintenance director after more than twenty years. He then retired from Lima Procter & Gamble as a technician. He was an avid golfer and belonged to Prairie View Golf Club. He was a competitor in the Lima City Tournament and the YMCA Golf Outing. He loved spoiling his miniature schnauzers, Cookie, Cupcake and Candy. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Lima.

His Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, with Fr. David Ross officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Eastside Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish, Ronald McDonald House or Nationwide Children's Hospital.

