ELIDA — Thomas E. Kruse, 88, passed away at 2:30 a.m. May 13, 2019 at The Springs of Lima.

Thomas was born December 25, 1930 in Elida to Elias and Helen (Schneider) Kruse who preceded him in death. On June 10, 1956 he married Vivian Jenkins Kruse, his wife of over 60 years, who survives in Elida.

Thomas was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy. He had been the owner operator of Kruse Furniture, a family-owned business in operation since 1892, until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Along with his wife, survivors include: two sons, Steven Kruse of Las Vegas, NV and David (Juanita) Kruse of Wake Forest, NC, a granddaughter, Brittany (Adam) Dorband, two grandsons, Daniel Kruse and Brian Kruse, a great-grandchild, Hayden Dorband and a sister, Janice (Bill) Good of Elida.

A private family visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

