WAPAKONETA — Thomas William McClure, 76, of rural Wapakoneta, died 3:20 a.m., Tues. Dec. 17, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH, with his family at his side. He was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Lima, the son of William Thomas & Beverly (Seaman) McClure, who preceded him in death. On July 3, 1965, he married his loving wife, Rita D. (Miller) McClure, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 4 sons, James A. (Gina) McClure, Elizabethtown, KY; Bryan T. (Kim) McClure, Lima; Michael A. (Donna) McClure, Wapakoneta; and Jeffrey G. McClure, Wapakoneta; 7 grandchildren, Aaron (Christina) McClure, Greenville, NC; Gabe McClure, Waynesfield, OH; Kayla McClure, St. Marys; Ryan Miller, Wapakoneta; Tara McClure, Lima; & Matthew McClure & Caitlyn McClure, both Elizabethtown, KY; 3 great grandchildren, Riley Laurich, Chicago, IL; Channing McClure, St. Marys; & Nathaniel McClure, Greenville, NC.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Geri McClure.

Tom worked at the Ohio Steel Foundry for 22 years. He then retired from Honda of America after 22 years of service. He was a certified metallurgist and draftsman. Tom was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and the Tri-State College of Engineering, Angola, IN. He served his community by being a volunteer fireman with the Uniopolis Fire Dept. and a certified arson investigator. He had multiple hobbies which he enjoyed to the fullest. Tom was always busy doing something and never sat down for very long. He dearly loved his buddy, Sam, his buff colored tiger cat who followed him every where.

The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Sun. Dec. 22, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that memorial contributions be directed to the Uniopolis Fire Dept. or the Mercy Health St. Vincent's Home Away from Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.