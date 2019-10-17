LIMA — Thomas "Tommy" McGue 70 of Lima passed October 15, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born July 15, 1949 in Lima to the late Harold McGue and Vivian (Tabler) McGue.

Tom retired from Ford motor company after 35 years of service. He enjoyed a good game of chess, poker, pool and the occasional impassable deal on Let Go. He loved spending time around a fire with his family, friends and listening to his favorite music. He spent his last day surrounded by family at home and managed to catch every last episode of Wagon Train one more time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include Siblings Doneta Warren, Jan Nichols, Michael (Joan) McGue, Scott (Bonnie) McGue; Daughters Lenora (Scott) Carder, Monica McGue, Julie (Matthew) Gossard; Grandchildren Tia King, Zachary Edmiston, Gregory Lambert, Mercedez Gossard and Caesar Gossard and a Great grandson Jacob Lambert.

Tom was preceded in death by brothers David McGue, Charles McGue, sisters Harriet Fultz, Jean Pickering first wife Brenda(Oliver) McGue, second wife Louetta(Hatfield) McGue and a grandson Aaron Young.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 21st from 3pm-7pm at his daughters farm in Waynesfield Ohio. (The Furry Tail Farm). Close friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers please donate in Tom's honor to St. Judes Miracle Network and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com