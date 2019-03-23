LIMA — Thomas E. Moss, Sr., 81, of Lima, died Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 in his residence. He was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Urbana, OH to Leroy "Pete" Moss and Isabelle (Payne) Moss, Jr. who preceded him in death. He was married to Lounetta (Howell) Moss who survives in Lima. He later married Harrietta B. "Kitty" Owens Moss who preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2011.

Surviving are three children: Thomas (Debra Williams) Moss, II, Katrina McDonald and Paul (Leslie) Moss all of Lima; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and siblings: Carolyn (Victor) Williams of Powder Springs, GA, Martha Rogan and Claude Moss, both of Urbana.

His sisters, Ruth Jackson and Charlotte Pearson preceded him in death along with a brother, Donald Moss, Sr..

Thomas retired in 1999 from General Motors after 35 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a former member of St. John's Catholic Church, Lima and attended Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to travel after his retirement and collected memorabilia from his destinations. He was devoted to God, loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very close to his brothers and sisters and cherished his nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Robert Toney officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post 1275. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.