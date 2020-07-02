Thomas Murphy

ELIDA — Thomas E. 'Tom' Murphy age 81, of Elida passed away 3:27 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 30, 1938 in Lima to the late Vincent and Catherine Goedde Murphy. He married Sally Guthrie June 15, 1963 and she survives in Elida.

Tom was a member of Immanuel Church of Elida, their M & M Senior Group and the Elida Breakfast Club. He enjoyed and supported all grandkids sports and activities. He spent many years working in Elida concession stands and was an Elida Athletic Booster. He was an avid fan of Elida Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Tom was self employed at Interior Design & Sales and was part of the stage crew for Barbara Lynn School of Dance. Tom was known locally amongst family and friends for his skills in altering, creating and designing numerous costumes, apparel and furniture for anyone who needed assistance. Tom and Sally were former members of the Masons and Eastern Star and Tom graduated from Lima Senior in 1957.

Additional survivors include sons: Vincent Charles (Kendra) Murphy of Lebanon, OH and Patrick Thomas (Angie) Murphy of Elida, 4 grandchildren: Kerianne, Taylor (fiancé Anthony), Braden and Madison; great grandchildren Brynlee and Kehlani; brothers: Richard (Nancy) Murphy of Indiana, John 'Jack' Murphy of Maryland and in-laws: Bonnie Murphy of Florida, Carl (Anise) Swartz of Cridersville, Rollie (Alice) Guthrie of Arizona, Ralph (Vaude) Hubbell of Lima and Charlie (Marilyn) Guthrie of DeGraff.

He was preceded in death by a brother Tim Murphy, sisters and brothers-in-law: Patricia 'Pat' (Glenn) Brewer, Jane (Bill) West, Elaine (David) Uhl and MaryEllen Murphy.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 6th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, 9 to 10 am will be reserved for the immune compromised and general visiting from 10 to noon. The funeral will follow at noon with Pastor Randy Coleman officiating and private family entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be given to Equestrian Therapy Program 22532 Bowsher Road Cridersville 45806.