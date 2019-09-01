CLOVERDALE — Thomas A. "Tony" Otto, 70, of Cloverdale, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. He was born September 3, 1948 in San Diego CA, to the late Thomas and Velma (Brown) Otto. On September 28, 1968, he married Betty J. Downing who survives in Cloverdale.

Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years; a daughter, Michelle (Steven) Hellman of Delphos; a son, James (Jacqueline) Otto of Fredericksburg, VA; five beloved grandchildren: Ashley Otto, Aaron Hellman, Allision Otto, Jacob Hellman and Timothy Otto; two brothers: Rick (Melanie) Otto of Park City, UT and Steve (Geri) Otto of Ottawa; a sister, Sue Flood, Charlotte NC; a bother-in-law, Richard "Buck" (Rhonda) Downing of Oakwood; two sisters-in-law: Carol (Bob) Ladd of Cloverdale and Patty Peterson of Vanlue; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Bill Flood and Jerry Peterson.

Tony honorably served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Police dog handler (K9). He worked at Sylvania/Phillips, formerly in Ottawa for 38 years, retiring as a Product Safety Engineer. He then worked at Progressive Ag for several years. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the Meadows of Kalida, where he was known for his Wii bowling skills. He also volunteered at Red Cross Blood drives, donating over 8 gallons of blood himself. Tony especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Graveside services will be private with arrangements under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or to the .

