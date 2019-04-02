ST. MARYS — Thomas L. Price, 75, of St. Marys and formerly of Spencerville, died suddenly Monday afternoon at 4:03 PM, April 1, 2019 at the Joint Twp. District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

He was born December 27, 1943 in Lima, a son of the late Bernard W. "Barney" Price and Fredonia C. "Freda" Kistner Price. On January 8, 1966 he married Karen Sue Carey, who survives, along with three children; Kari (Matthew) Pauff of Gomer; Scott (Tiffany) Price and Tom (Rachel) Price, both of St. Marys; seven grandchildren; Caitlin (Nicholas) Jones of Delphos; Nicholas Pauff and Brett Pauff, both of Gomer; Sydney Price, Brooklyn Price and Tristen Price, all of St. Marys and Ava Price of St. Marys; seven step grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Charlotte Jones and Henry Jones, both of Delphos, his sister-in-law; Pauline Price Richardson of Celina and his three legged pup, Riley.

Tom was a letterman in football, basketball,baseball, and track at Spencerville high school. After graduating in 1961 he worked a year before joining ROTC at the Ohio State University with one year till graduation he married Karen Carey. Graduated with 2 degrees one in history, one in business. Commissioned in the US Army as a second lieutenant. His first tour was Hawaii where Tom and Karen welcome to their first child Kari Ann. Tom then volunteered to go to Vietnam and served one year in country. Upon returning to the states he was stationed at Fort Harrison in Indiana for a short time. Then he was stationed in Fort Lewis Washington where they welcomed their first son Scott Thomas. While at Fort Lewis Tom held five different positions. Next up was a tour in Germany living in Stuttgart, Sinsheim &Heidleberg. Much traveling was done while overseas from skiing in Australia and Switzerland to camping and hiking in Germany and Italy and vacationing in Spain and Holland. While in Germany they welcomed their second son Thomas Charles. Upon returning to the states he was stationed in Fort Devens Massachusetts and then Virginia where he was chief of publishing for the army. After Virginia his final tour was fort Sheridan Illinois where he retired after 22 years two months and 24 days. Once retiring from the military the family move back to Spencerville where he worked several jobs such as managing a cleaning company, substitute teaching at local area schools and parts manager for Sprint electric. After retiring completely he enjoyed training and racing horses with his brother Jim. In 2006 Tom and Karen moved to Grand Lake St. Mary's where they enjoyed Lake living, boating, fishing and feeding the ducks. Many family gatherings and celebrations have been had over the years. Tom is a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Father Barry Stechschulte officiating. Military rites will follow the services by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans. Burial will then follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes' Childrens Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]