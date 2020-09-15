DELPHOS — Thomas Dale Sakemiller,75, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his home in Delphos, Ohio on September 14, 2020. Tom was born on February 9, 1945, in Lima, Ohio to Dale and Alvera (Bauman) Sakemiller; both preceded him in death. On March 15, 1968, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ellen Humphreys; she survives in Delphos.

He is survived by two sons, Scott (Lisa) of Lima and Ryan (Samantha) of Cincinnati; five grandsons, Nicholas, Will, and Austin Sakemiller of Lima and Andrew and Connor Sakemiller of Cincinnati. He is also survived by a brother, Craig (Linda) Sakemiller; a sister-in-law, Deborah Humphreys; and a nephew Aaron Humphreys. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Humphreys.

Tom was a 1963 graduate of Columbus Grove High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Findlay and dual master's degrees from the University of St. Francis in Counseling and Administration. Tom dedicated his entire career to serving his community through education, serving forty-two years at Fort Jennings High School. He worked thirty-five years as a social studies teacher, counselor, and principal. He also enjoyed coaching basketball for twelve years, baseball for twenty-three years, and worked for seven years as the Athletic Director after his initial retirement.

Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor, outgoing personality, and his dedication to his family. He especially enjoyed the many summer vacations spent at the beach. He also loved watching his sons and grandsons participate in sports and was extremely proud of their academic achievements. Tom was an excellent athlete himself, enjoying many sports including golf, tennis and bocce ball.

His service will be held at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Rimer Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 and one hour before the service. The family requests that face masks be worn.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jennings Local Schools: Thomas Sakemiller Memorial Scholarship, the Fort Jennings Athletic Dept., or St. Rita's Hospice.

