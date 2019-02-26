KALIDA — Thomas J. Schnipke, 83, of Kalida, died at 10:30 P.M. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida. He was born June 21, 1935 in Jackson Township, Putnam County, OH to the late John and Frances (German) Schnipke. On July 13, 1960, he married Mary Ann Stokes and she died October 7, 2009.

Surviving are four children: Cheryl (James) Rupert of Van Wert, Laura (Michael) Hoffman of Delphos, Tim (Debra) Schnipke of Kalida, Kenneth (Gina) Schnipke of Lewis Center; six grandchildren: Megan (Brad) Keirns, Jordan (Erin) Rupert, Travis (Dana) Schnipke, Samantha (Dusty) Camerano, Brooke (Jason) Meyer, Austin Schnipke; six great-grandchildren: Bailey Basinger, Nielle Sotelo-Schnipke, Adria Schnipke, Lucas Keirns, Dakota Camerano, Camden Schnipke; one sister: Coletta Schimmoeller of Ft. Jennings; two sisters-in-law: Joan Schnipke of Cloverdale, Eleanore Schnipke of Kalida and one brother-in-law: Robert Byrnes of Ottoville. He was preceded in death also by three grandchildren: Kristin Rupert, Kyle Schnipke, Amanda Schnipke-Sotelo; six brothers: Melitus (Frances) Schnipke, Alfred Schnipke, Isadore (Bertha) Schnipke, Vincent (Carmelitta) Schnipke, William Schnipke, Donald Schnipke and three sisters: Ladona (Leo) Burgei, Sr. Xavier Schnipke C.PP.S. and Jean Byrnes.

Tom retired in 1994 from the former Philips in Ottawa. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kalida, Kalida Knights of Columbus and a U.S. Army veteran.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military by the Ottawa American, VFW and AMVETS. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 P.M. Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where the Kalida K of C will have a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.

Memorial may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.