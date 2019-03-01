OTTAWA — Thomas Lee "Tom" Stechschulte, 70, of Ottawa died at 10:26 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 31, 1948 in Lima to the late Camillus and Ruth (Kuhlman) Stechschulte. On February 3, 1973 he married Patricia Gerdeman who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are two children, Wade (Jodi) Stechschulte of Ottawa and Terry (Linda) Stechschulte of Glandorf; six grandchildren, Zach, Hunter, Maddox, Ashton, Brynley, and Kensley Stechschulte; a sister, Kay (Mike) Burkholder of Ottawa; and a brother, Rick (Lisa Koehler-Chubb) Stechschulte of Port Clinton.

Tom was the former owner of Steck's Painting in Ottawa. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Ottawa Eagles, Ottawa American Legion, and Indian Lake Moose. Tom loved going to the lake and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to casinos and trips to Florida, and was a fan of Ottawa-Glandorf Titan Basketball and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW and AMVETS. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice or to Sts. Peter and Paul School Building Fund.

